The Royal Society of Chemistry will celebrate 150 years of the Periodic Table with an event in Aberdeen this week.

A free event will take place at Aberdeen Science Centre on Friday to mark the anniversary, and will be hosted by award-winning science entertainer Dr Jamie Gallagher.

He will investigate the history behind the discoveries of the elements.

The event does not require registration but groups of 10 or more should contact zafarh@rsc.org to avoid disappointment.

