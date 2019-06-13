Aberdeen event helps shed light on settled status applications

Around 40 people gathered at an event in Aberdeen over the weekend to hear about settled status applications.

It took place at Aberdeen Central Library on Saturday and was chaired by MP Kirsty Blackman.

A presentation was also given by Mark Lazarowicz from EU Citizens Rights Project Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Participants were given the chance to hear more up-to-date information about Settled Status applications and to discuss how Brexit may affect them.

Ms Blackman said her office hears many queries about the forms and already supports people going through the process on a regular basis.

She added: “I’m glad so many people were able to come to this event, get some clarity and answers to their questions and leave knowing we support them and want people to feel welcome in Aberdeen, and Scotland.”