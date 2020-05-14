Aberdeen estate agents warned property viewings banned under lockdown rules

Aberdeen City Council have warned businesses that offering property viewings is not permitted under lockdown.

The Scottish property market has been frozen since lockdown began following Government advice that moving or viewing properties should be delayed.

Viewing potential property purchases is not permitted during the COVID19 lockdown. For more information and advice on what you can and cannot do during lockdown see https://t.co/YAjdXkT4Ef or email covid19enforcement@aberdeencity.gov.uk @AberdeenCC pic.twitter.com/eQ7uonQGGg — Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) May 14, 2020

Aberdeen Trading Standards issued a reminder to local estate agents over social media that viewings are not permitted.

Landlords or those looking to sell their homes are allowed to continue posting available properties, instead offering online video viewings should take place.