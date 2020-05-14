Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen estate agents warned property viewings banned under lockdown rules

by Lauren Jack
14/05/2020, 4:47 pm Updated: 14/05/2020, 5:09 pm
Post Thumbnail

Aberdeen City Council have warned businesses that offering property viewings is not permitted under lockdown.

The Scottish property market has been frozen since lockdown began following Government advice that moving or viewing properties should be delayed.

Aberdeen Trading Standards issued a reminder to local estate agents over social media that viewings are not permitted.

Landlords or those looking to sell their homes are allowed to continue posting available properties, instead offering online video viewings should take place.

 