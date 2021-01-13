Aberdeen entrepreneur wins national award

An Aberdeen woman has won a prestigious national award.

Lucy Fisher, founder of business Knit It, was selected as the winner of Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN)’s Young Innovators Award, which recognises young people from across the UK with great business ideas who have the potential to become future leaders in innovation.

The 25-year-old started the business with her mum and Grandma during lockdown, and aims to reinvent knitting for the future.

Knit It uses modern technology and interactive tools to help the digital generation learn how to knit.

The award provides support for young people over three years, with a £5,000 grant and one-on-one coaching.

Lucy said: “We want to create a global community of young knitters. We need something to make the hobby more appealing and up to date for the digital generation. Our first product showcases what we can do when mixing technology with knitting.

“We can’t wait to use the support from the Young Innovator’s Award to develop the Knit It platform which we plan to launch this year.”

Siwan Smith from Knowledge Transfer Network added: “Lucy is a passionate young innovator who has crafted a value proposition that revolutionises knitting making it accessible for all.

“Her creativity and vision shines through everything she does.”