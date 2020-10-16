Aberdeen entrepreneur launches crowdfunder to help secure business premises in city centre

A crowdfunder has been launched by a north-east brand in order to help secure its own premises.
Craig Thom, founder of Faffless – which aims to provide consumers with a wide range of fun, exciting and varied products that include everything from bespoke artwork to drink-based subscription boxes – is aiming to raise £3,000 to open a space in the city centre.
Craig has been hosting private and public whisky, wine and beer tastings across the north-east since launching the brand last year – prior to the Covid-19 outbreak – as well as catering for weddings and special events.
However, the entrepreneur has always hoped to open premises for Faffless, providing a relaxed environment for people to enjoy great coffee, wine and art.
The building will act as a coffee shop by day and a wine bar during the evenings, with an art gallery at the basement level celebrating local artists and creators.
The crowdfunded has raised £120 to date. To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/faffless-art-wine
To find out more information about Faffless, visit the business’ Facebook page.
