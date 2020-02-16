Aberdeen engineering students win top energy competition

Students at an Aberdeen university have won a top competition for the fifth year running.

Andreia Prospero Meneses and Erick Antonio Jimenez Sandrea, engineering students from Robert Gordon University (RGU), were crowned winners of the annual competition held by the Energy Institute.

Papers they wrote were honoured during the event.

The competition is sponsored by Aker Solutions, with the top prize of £250 awarded to Andreia, a MSc petroleum production engineering student.

She said: “It is an honour to have been selected from so many talented students for this award.

“Winning this competition is a recognition of all the hard work and commitment I have put in this past year.

“This prize gives me the confidence and motivation to keep on giving my best.”

Erick, who also studies the same course, was awarded the second prize of £150.