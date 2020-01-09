Aberdeen engineering firm sees 80% turnover rise

An Aberdeen well engineering and project management company has seen an 80% increase in turnover in the past year.

Zenith Energy, based in Bon Accord Square in the city centre, delivered more than £9 million of contracts in the past 12 months.

It is hoped that 2020 will surpass that mark for the firm, which provides specialist expertise for the complete well life cycle.

The company has seen some signs of recovery in the UKCS, with two projects in UK and Irish waters launched.

Its Australia office, which was launched two years ago, also trebled in staff numbers to six and has turned over £3.5m – a 200% increase.

Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy, said the North Sea was still a target for the company.

He said: “2019 has seen huge expansion for the company and it is long-term work which creates secure growth and stability to allow us to focus on future planning and development strategy and 2020 is going to be equally as strong.

“The North Sea is still a target for us as we know the market and there is a new wave of companies coming through now which are well placed to use well service experts like Zenith Energy.”

The firm launched in the north-east in 2012 and currently works with more than 50 clients in 21 countries.