Integrated solutions specialists EnerMech has secured a number of new contracts in the first few months of 2021.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has been awarded eight contracts worth millions of pounds since the beginning of the year.

The campaigns are a combination of new and extended contracts and will be split across its bases in Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth.

The company’s five-year multi-million deal – its first campaign for the onshore utilities market – will see the company deliver crane lifting services to a significant onshore petrochemical facility based in Southern Wales.

Other wins include a frame agreement extension with TechnipFMC for pre-commissioning services, delivery of shutdown and small bore tubing services for Chrysaor and the supply of rigging equipment and crane management services for Petrofac’s Duty Holder assets in the UKCS (United Kingdom Continental Shelf).

EnerMech was also awarded a two-year extension with leading floating production storage offloading (FPSO) operator BW Offshore.

Ross McHardy, regional director for Europe and Africa said: “We have started the year with huge momentum behind our UK operations, delivering diverse lifecycle services for both new projects and long-standing customers.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we are seeing renewed opportunities with upstream, downstream and midstream projects as well as emerging developments in the fast-growing renewable sector that we are well placed to support.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver operational excellence and expanding our footprint across the region.”