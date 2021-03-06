Aberdeen energy firm to take part in oil and gas emissions pilot

An Aberdeen-based firm is working with a major energy provider to pilot a new way to measure offshore emissions.

Neptune Energy will team up with EDF for the pilot project to test a first-of-its-kind approach for measuring oil and gas methane emissions from oil and gas facilities.

EDF will coordinate a team of international researchers for the project which includes a specialist airborne emissions sensing firm and Texo DSI, a drone platform company.

Methane is the primary component of natural gas and is a potent greenhouse gas. To meet the Paris Agreement climate goals, methane emissions need to be reduced from production and throughout the gas value chain.

State-of-the-art drone, aircraft and methane sensing technologies will be deployed on the Neptune-operated Cygnus platform in the North Sea to provide a close-up view of operations typical of a North Sea offshore facility, such as gas separation, drying and compression technology, and flaring and venting.

Pete Jones, Neptune Energy’s VP of operations Europe, said: “Neptune Energy already has one of the lowest methane intensities in the sector, at 0.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.23%. But we want to go further and have set a target of net zero methane emissions by 2030. This study will help us identify where we need to take further action and how we can apply new measurement techniques across our global operated portfolio.”

Mark Brownstein, EDF’s Senior Vice President for Energy said: “Oil and gas companies have made commitments to tackle emissions, but you can’t just assert strong environmental performance. You must show it. Having credible data is the first step and we recognise Neptune Energy for valuing emissions reporting that is based on rigorous science.”

The study is due to commence in July this year with initial results expected in October.

With the outcomes being published in a scientific paper in 2022.