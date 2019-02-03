Aberdeen energy firm raising cash for charity with Dragon’s Glen event

Staff at an Aberdeen energy firm are doing their bit to support local children by taking part in this year’s Dragons’ Glen event.

A team of nine employees from Simmons Energy were tasked with turning £500 into £5,000 in six months in aid of Children 1st.

Teams must come up with a product they can then sell to reach their goals.

The Simmons team created luxury candles and diffusers, naming the brand 22 Waverley after their address in Aberdeen.

They also organised a fashion show to support their business plan, and have already raised more than £8,000 with two months of the challenge remaining.

The group are on course to more than double their initial target.

One of the employees involved, senior analyst Ailie Dewar, 26, said: “It feels great and that’s because we know we are doing this for the right reasons. The more we have got to know the guys at Children 1st, the more we feel confident we are doing it for the right charity.

“My friend is a social worker and she works with a child who is supported by Children 1st.

“It makes you realise they are right here in the city with us. It’s a nice thing to be part of.”