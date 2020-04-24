Aberdeen energy firm announces redundancy consultation

A North Sea firm has announced it is to launch a consultation on reduancies at its Aberdeen base.

Worley has blamed a combination of coronavirus, the falling price of oil and long-term projects ending for the need to cut staff.

Shaun Poll, the company’s VP operations UK, said: “The combination of Covid-19, reduction in oil prices impacting customer operations, and the completion of long-term projects has resulted in a reduced workload and the need to make adjustments to safeguard the future of our business.

“Despite the measures we have taken to retain as many people as possible, including the government furlough scheme, reduced hours and benefits, use of leave, stand-down, job share, early retirement and redeployment and rate reduction for all contracting personnel, regrettably we will have to reduce our headcount to continue to operate sustainably.

“The health and wellbeing of our people continue to be our top priority. We are actively communicating with all affected team members to ensure that they are supported through this process, through open and honest dialogue.”

