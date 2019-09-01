Aberdeen EcoCity award entries now open

Aberdeen City Council is inviting applications for an awards ceremony celebrating people making the city more sustainable.

The Aberdeen EcoCity Awards will be held later this year, and entries are open until September 13.

The local authority is inviting entries from community groups, businesses, schools and individuals in Aberdeen who are taking action.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, the council said: “The EcoCity Awards recognise and reward local people for their efforts to make Aberdeen a more sustainable city.

“Our environmental policy team work in partnership with the environmental services team, energy team, transport team and the recycling team on the EcoCity Awards and invite submissions from individuals, community groups, schools, businesses, charities and other organisations.”

For details email ecocity@aberdeencity.gov.uk