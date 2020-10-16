Aberdeen dry ski slope officially reopens in time for winter season

Aberdeen’s only dry ski slopes have officially reopened ahead of the winter season.

Sport Aberdeen Chairman Tony Dawson reopened the city’s snowsports centre on Wednesday following refurbishment works.

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports, which forms part of charity Sport Aberdeen, was closed for six months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

In celebration of the venue’s reopening and the upgrade works completed during the closure, Mr Dawson marked the occasion with the unveiling of a plaque at the Garthdee venue.

The works included deep cleaning of the whole venue, paint works and improvements to the drainage and widening of paths, alongside general work on improving surface terrain.

The dry ski slopes were given an extra refresh last month with all five being officially renamed by the public, with top competition entries chosen as winners.

The tubing slope is now named Tubey McTubeface. Other winning names included Little Dee for the nursery slope, Emerald for the Green Dendix slope, and Great White for the Alpine Slope.

Graeme Dale, head of sport and active communities at Sport Aberdeen, said: “We have been closed for around six months so to get the doors back open and to see people coming back in and enjoying what is a very exciting activity has been really good.

“The phone lines are busy every day with new people wanting to sign up for our lesson programme so that’s been great. We’ve changed how we operate our private lessons so we’re starting to get a lot more requests for them too.

“Our tubing slope has reopened and it’s been quite busy during the school holidays.

“We’re getting a really good mix of people down. There’s families, those who have skied and snowboarded before but also people who are wanting to come and try something new and exciting.”

Tony Dawson, Sport Aberdeen Chairman said: “Everyone has been extremely busy behind the scenes, working on the venue improvements and ensuring Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports is ready for everyone’s safe return to the popular city spot.

“I am delighted to be officially celebrating the reopening and upgrades and I know that our members and customers are eager to get back to the slopes and make the most of this great offering right on our doorstep.

“I hope that the improvements will help to encourage even more people to take to the slopes, whether they are dusting off their equipment and getting in some practice ahead of the winter season or trying the sports we offer here for the very first time.

“From the challenging Great White slope to the popular tubing slope, there is something for people of all ages and abilities.

“The last few months have been challenging for the leisure industry as a whole, and on behalf of everyone at Sport Aberdeen, I would like to thank our members for the fantastic show of support we’ve received.

“We are now all very much looking forward to seeing the slopes come alive once again.”