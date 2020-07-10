Aberdeen driving instructor looking forward to return to work

Driving instructors will be able to return to work as part of the third phase – although no date has yet been set in stone.

The Scottish Government will conduct a review and provide an update on July 30 – with the business among a host of industries to return the following day or later.

Mike Hurry, a driving instructor based in Aberdeen, said he was pleased he would soon be able to begin teaching again.

He said: “I think it’s the right time to go back. The number of people with the disease is going down all the time and things need to get moving again at some point.

“We are in a major recession so it’s important people are able to go back to work.

“It’s a fair decision by the Scottish Government and I am really looking forward to it.”