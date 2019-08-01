Aberdeen drivers warned of ‘significant delays during six weeks of roadworks

Drivers have been warned to expect “significant delays” during six weeks of works on a major city road.

Auchmill Road will be partially shut from the Haudagain roundabout to the Manor Drive junction from Monday, with Transport Scotland warning motorists to expect delays at peak times.

Access to Manor Drive will be restricted with a diversion via Provost Rust Drive and Manor Avenue.

The closure is to allow utility works to take place before a £49.5 million traffic-busting scheme is carried out to improve the roundabout once dubbed one of Europe’s worst.

It comes following an announcement the nearby A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don will remain closed for roadworks until August 18, before the schools return on August 21.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald, who represents the area, said: “Given the delay to the Parkway reopening, and the fact the schools will return while these works are ongoing, it is inevitable that they will prove disruptive.

“It does seem that there has not perhaps been the most co-ordinated approach to the timing of roadworks in the north of the city over the summer period.

“Hopefully motorists will be able to find alternative routes or switch to public transport.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Barney Crockett, who represents Bucksburn, said the AWPR had helped relieve “some of the pressure” in the area.

But he added: “I hope people will understand to get the improvements that are required at the Haudagain, we may have some temporary problems.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “It is anticipated that this work will cause a significant delay at peak times and we would advise that you allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes where possible.”