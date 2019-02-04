Monday, February 4th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen drivers urged to avoid part of city centre due to urgent works

by Craig Paton
04/02/2019, 6:09 am Updated: 04/02/2019, 7:49 am
Workers at the junction of Guild Street, Market Street and Virginia Street this morning
Drivers in Aberdeen have been urged to avoid a busy area of the city centre due to ongoing works.

Market Street, Virginia Street and Guild Street will all face disruption this morning, the local authority has warned.

First Aberdeen has advised passengers a number of its services will be delayed due to the works.

The works are are to fix a cable fault that will be repaired by BT and Scottish Water, but no more details were given about the issue.

It’s understood work a BT cable was damaged during works in the area, affecting properties in the city centre.

The fault is expected to be repaired today, but not before the peak morning travel time.

