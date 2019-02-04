Aberdeen drivers urged to avoid part of city centre due to urgent works

Drivers in Aberdeen have been urged to avoid a busy area of the city centre due to ongoing works.

Market Street, Virginia Street and Guild Street will all face disruption this morning, the local authority has warned.

Drivers are being advised to avoid Aberdeen's Virginia St, Market St and Guild St on Mon 04 Feb due to an ongoing Scottish Water and BT issue. Scottish Water and BT are onsite dealing with the cable fault but it won't be repaired ahead of peak morning traffic. — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 4, 2019

First Aberdeen has advised passengers a number of its services will be delayed due to the works.

Please note, delays expected for services 3, 8, 12 and 20, due to emergency roadworks at Market St/ Guild Street. We thank you for your continued patience. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) February 4, 2019

The works are are to fix a cable fault that will be repaired by BT and Scottish Water, but no more details were given about the issue.

It’s understood work a BT cable was damaged during works in the area, affecting properties in the city centre.

The fault is expected to be repaired today, but not before the peak morning travel time.