Aberdeen drivers urged to avoid area due to works

Drivers in Aberdeen have been urged to avoid a busy area of the city centre due to ongoing works.

Market Street, Virginia Street and Guild Street will all face disruption this morning, the local authority has warned.

The works are are to fix a cable fault that will be repaired by BT and Scottish Water, but no more details were given about the issue.

It’s understood work a BT cable was damaged during works in the area, affecting properties in the city centre.

The fault is expected to be repaired today, but not before the peak morning travel time.