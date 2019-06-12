Aberdeen drivers urged not to be space invaders during cycle safety operation

Police say an undercover cycling operation which gives drivers the chance to look back at footage of their driving has been “well received”.

Operation Close Pass sees plain-clothes officers on bikes stop drivers to educate them on how to safely pass cyclists when behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Their bikes are fitted with recording equipment, allowing officers to show drivers how they act around cyclists.

More than 28 drivers were stopped during an operation in Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive on Monday and 11 yesterday in the Bridge of Don at Denmore Road.

They were all educated regarding “close passes” by the undercover police officer.

Two drivers were also dealt with for other motoring offences including no seatbelt and no MoT.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “The operation is aimed at educating motorists to give cyclists an appropriate amount of space when they overtake, cyclists being a vulnerable road user group.

“It was something that was developed down in England a number of years ago and we ran it for the first time in Grampian last year.

“I think it has been pretty well received.

“The bike is fitted with light units at the front and the rear which are also cameras and record the footage as the cyclist travels along the road.

“As with a lot of offences, when we first speak to the driver there is a bit of denial from some.

“But we have the ability to take the camera off the bike, link it up to the laptop and play the footage back to them here at the roadside.

“It then makes it very clear what has happened and people say ‘yes, okay, I see what you mean’, but that’s very effective at getting the message home.”

However, Sgt Henderson said officers also came across several good examples of driving yesterday, with motorists encouraged to treat the cycle as if it were a car.

He said: “It was extremely encouraging to see some examples of textbook overtakes, where members of the public sat back from the cyclist while there was oncoming traffic to wait for an appropriate gap, then moved over completely on to the opposite side of the road, giving plenty of room to the vulnerable road user.

“What we’re trying to encourage people to do is to treat the cyclist as if they were a car and give them an appropriate amount of space.”

And the national operation is set to continue across the north-east in the future.

Sgt Henderson added: “We will look to run the operation in the other sub-divisions across the north-east over the coming weeks and months.”