Aberdeen drivers facing major delays in Aberdeen city centre

Drivers in Aberdeen have been urged to avoid a busy area of the city centre due to ongoing works.

Market Street, Virginia Street and Guild Street are facing major delays this afternoon.

Works to fix a cable fault are being repaired by BT and Scottish Water.

It’s understood a BT cable was damaged and is affecting city centre properties.

The fault was expected to be repaired today, but the city council said the damage is worse than expected.

An Aberdeen City Council tweet said: “The damage to the BT cable is worse than expected and as of 9.30am tomorrow, restrictions will be extended with no right turns from Guild Street on to Market Street and no south bound onto Guild Street from Union Street. Affected bus routes will use South College Street.

First Aberdeen has also advised passengers a number of its services are suffering major delays stating in a tweet “it is taking 40mins + to get from Victoria Bridge to Guild Street”.

Major delays for all services operating through Guild Street. It is taking 40mins+ to get from Victoria Bridge to Guild Street. This is also having a knock on effect on services in surrounding areas. Apologies for the inconvenience this is causing. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) February 4, 2019