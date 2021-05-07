Aberdeen drive-in announces extra date for sold out DriveTime Drag event

Scotland’s Parking Lot Social has added an extra date to its sold out DriveTime Drag show in Aberdeen.

A second show will now take place on Saturday, May 15 and fans are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Bagga Chips, Cheryl Hole and this year’s Ellie Diamond will take to the stage to provide unmissable live comedy, entertainment and runway looks.

Have you snatched your tickets to the hottest drive-in drag show racing around Scotland in May? Prepare for thrills,… Posted by DriveTime Drag on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The queens will also be joined by Dundee’s very own Miss Peaches for the Aberdeen performances.

Josh Kinnersley, chief operating officer at XL Event Lab who run Parking Lot Social, said: “Drag Race fever has swept the nation, and we’re delighted to welcome some of the TV show’s most talented stars to join us for the UK’s first ever drive-in drag show.

“We’ve seen a real appetite from the public for all of our Aberdeen events, and we’ve added an additional DriveTime Drag show to meet demand. Our drag queens have loved getting back in front of a live audience and have plenty of surprises in store, so we’d urge everyone to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ABERDEEN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿It's less than a fortnight until we bring the most sickening drive-in drag show to Aberdeen Airport! 💄Limited tickets remaining: theparkinglotsocial.co.uk/drivetimedrag 🚗 Posted by DriveTime Drag on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

How it works

The Parking Lot Social holds drive-in events around the country. The Aberdeen events will take place at Aberdeen Airport and tickets are purchased per car.

Audiences will remain in their cars throughout the event, with the show being broadcast on two 60 foot screens and audio transmitted through a dedicated FM radio channel.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ABERDEEN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿It's less than a fortnight until we bring the biggest drive-in party of the year to Aberdeen Airport! 🥳Limited tickets remaining: theparkinglotsocial.co.uk 🚗 Posted by The Parking Lot Social on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Social distancing

The drive-in nature of this event makes it easy to keep in line with social distancing measures. Tickets are displayed on dashboards or remotely scanned from phones, and all ‘out of car’ areas such as toilets will have strict social distancing measures in place.

The Big Feed will be serving food at the event which can be ordered remotely and then safely delivered to your car.

Other events

More drive-in events will be taking place in Aberdeen from May 14-16 next week as part of their Spring Breakout drive-in festival.

Drive-in party The Big Weekender will be held on the Friday night and family show Social Kids will be on both the Saturday and Sunday. Families can also catch The Wizard of Oz pantomime on the Saturday afternoon.

The Parking Lot Social Spring Breakout has fun for all the family this month, from our famous Social Kids Spring Special… Posted by The Parking Lot Social on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Film fans can also book tickets to watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Grease, IT and The Greatest Showman on the big screen across the weekend.

Tickets for all events can be purchased on The Parking Lot Social website.