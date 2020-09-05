Aberdeen drinks firm announces plans to release colouring book

A north-east drinks firm is set to release a colouring book inspired by Aberdeen’s hospitality businesses.

Produced by the team at Boozy Events, who are known for bringing cocktail-making experiences to the doors of consumers across the globe, the colouring book features images of iconic Aberdeen venues.

Members of the public can purchase a copy with any amount they wish, with all proceeds going to Hospitality Action, a charity that provides support services to help hospitality workers get back on their feet again after a setback.

The team – consisting of Cammy Esson and Gregor Sey – made the announcement on social media.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The statement said: “Everyone at Boozy Events was asked to pick the venue they missed the most during the lockdown period.

“Then we had their choice, plus some other iconic Aberdeen venues turned into a colouring book.

“Buying this colouring book won’t get things back to normal any quicker, but it will hopefully lend a little bit of support to those who need help until it does.

“You’re welcome to pay any amount for the colouring book and Boozy Events will donate all the proceeds from the sale of this hospitality colouring book to Hospitality Action.”

People are also being encouraged to get involved to complete the book’s remaining pages.

All that is required is reaching out to Boozy Events and sharing your favourite bar, cafe, hotel or nightclub you’ve missed most over the course of lockdown.

The venue that receives the most votes will be illustrated and included in the book.

The Aberdeen Hospitality Colouring Book can now be pre-ordered by visiting boozyevents.com/shop/books/aberdeen/