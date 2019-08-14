Wednesday, August 14th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen drilling firm posts loss as rig remains unused for nearly four years

by Allister Thomas
14/08/2019, 8:41 am
The WilHunter drilling rig hasn't been in use since 2015.
Awilco Drilling has reported a set of losses as one of its two rigs has remained unused for nearly four years running.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm said its WilHunter rig remained cold-stacked in Invergordon, where it has been idle since the third quarter of 2015.

The last job the WilHunter had was for a decommissioning programme for Hess in the second quarter of 2015 before being sent to Invergordon.

It was initially hot-stacked, meaning it would be ready soon for another mobilisation, but it has been cold-stacked since the third quarter of 2016.

