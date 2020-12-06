Aberdeen Doric poet pens a celebration to the ‘daft days’

Lidl is kicking off the Christmas countdown in true Scottish style, by unearthing a forgotten Scots phrase.

Originally made famous by 17th Century Scots poet, Robert Fergusson, “daft days” described the fun, frivolity and merriment of the twelve days that run between Christmas and the January 5.

To help Aberdonians reconnect with this little-known aspect of Scottish Christmas culture, Lidl has commissioned Aberdeen-based poet, Jo Gilbert, to pen her own homage to the “daft days” in Doric.

Gilbert’s ballad is an ode to the Christmas and Hogmanay countdown, championing everyday Doric words and phrases like “bosie”, “fly cup” and “baffies”.

An advocate of the Doric dialect, Gilbert launched Aberdeen’s first ‘Doric Poetry Slam’ in 2019, in a bid to get more people, from all backgrounds, speaking in Aberdeenshire’s native tongue.

Jo Gilbert said: “My poem is definitely a fun ode to a typical Aberdeenshire Christmas and how Doric is perfectly placed to capture the spirit of this; not to mention everyday occurrences like pairs of slippers, cosy pyjamas and treating yourself to shortbread.

“I’m hugely proud that Doric is my first dialect and I hope it’s only a matter of time before we hear it spoken more widely again, both in and out of home.”

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “This project has certainly been an education for us all; uncovering the origins of “daft days” – the original, Scottish twelve days of Christmas.

“Our aim at Lidl is to celebrate all that makes Scotland unique, from food to culture.

“‘Daft days’ really is at the heart of Scotland’s festive season and we’re incredibly proud to celebrate this.”