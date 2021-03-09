Registration is now open for a popular Aberdeen dolphin festival which will run online this year.

DolphinFest will help celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters by giving locals and communities further afield opportunities to engage with local marine wildlife with a host of online events.

The gala will offer a wide range of online events including; pub quizzes, storytime, music and live Q&As between the 7th-11th of April.

There will be a webinar hosted by a group of young conservationists and a series of storytimes from TV presenter Rory Crawford.

People are also being encouraged to decorate a dolphin and stick it in their window to show their love for the popular city dolphin festival.

The event will also celebrate the end of Dolphinwatch, a project led by RSPB Scotland in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) and was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland, said: “Scotland offers the perfect stage to explore our natural environment and this year’s festival provides an opportunity to enjoy online events and learn about the marine wildlife of Aberdeen and the north-east coast.”

A full range of events can be found in the festival programme, which is available to download on the RSPB website, along with a DolphinFest colouring-in sheet.

Most events are free and do not require booking, however, registration is required, which is open now at https://rspb.eventsair.com/dolphin-fest/reg-form/Site/Register