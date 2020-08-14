Aberdeen dolphin watching boost for green energy system

Plans to power a new Aberdeen attraction with a bespoke energy system have moved forward.

Dolphin-watching group Greyhope Bay is behind the project at Torry Battery and was granted a five-year lease for the site in March.

Members hope to create an environmentally-friendly science centre which will also give visitors a chance to look for the mammals near Aberdeen harbour.

Greyhope Bay has teamed up with JCE Energy for the bespoke renewable off-grid power set up.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The hybrid power system uses a battery system that will be charged by solar panels during the day and topped up by a silent generator at night.

A wind turbine will be added eventually so it is running on 100% green energy.

Jim Craig, chairman of JCE Group, said they were happy to be helping out Fiona McIntyre and her team with the project.

He said “We are delighted to be assisting Fiona and the team at Greyhope Bay in achieving a remarkable project which will undoubtedly improve the opportunities for local communities in the Aberdeen region to experience the wonderful marine environment and local surroundings of the Torry Battery.

“We believe our expertise within green energy solutions will help the journey to build a facility which is truly sustainable and provide educational awareness around growing climate issues.”