Aberdeen dolphin-spotting group given green light for Battery base

A dolphin-watching group has been granted a lease at the Torry Battery for the next five years.

Greyhope Bay aims to create the environmentally friendly heritage and science centre in the area, which will give residents and visitors alike the chance to spot the impressive mammals feeding around the harbour.

Now councillors at yesterday’s full council meeting have granted the opportunity to use the site for the next five years.

The not-for-profit organisation hopes to create a temporary unit which will house a coffee shop as well as a viewing platform which will allow people to look out over the water while dolphins are in the area.

There will also be an outdoor seating area, decked access walkway and toilet facilities.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of Greyhope Bay, said she was delighted with the news.

She added: “This is a significant step for the project, as we are to progress the delivery of our build and are currently £40,000 away from closing our capital fund.

“Our project build team is already working to be ready to break ground as soon as we reach our target.

“It’s fantastic to have yet another decisive show of support from Aberdeen City Council.”

Greyhope Bay has been fundraising for the site and has already raised more than 80% of its goal, bringing in £139,000.

Some £116,000 of this was made through community membership and engagement.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, who represents the Torry and Ferryhill area, said: “This is a very welcome project for Torry and the city of Aberdeen.”

The rent for the site, which was designated as an ancient monument by Scottish ministers in 2000, has been set at £1 per year.