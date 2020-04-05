Aberdeen dolphin site in focus with online series

A new online video series has been launched to showcase an Aberdeen dolphin-watching project.

Greyhope Bay, based at the Torry Battery, started its new project It Can Be Done, which shares interviews each Wednesday with people who have helped make the project what it is today.

The first video features a chat with Professor Gokay Deveci, of Robert Gordon University, who is architect for the initiative which hopes to see a dolphin-watching centre created on the site.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of Greyhope Bay, said: “Gokay shares a beautiful message on the value of this project: ‘Think about the other people with big dreams, this is for them, it gives hope, it can be done’.”

The video can be seen at https://bit.ly/3aGGfXC