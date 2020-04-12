Aberdeen dolphin centre makes green power bid

Aberdeen’s newest attraction will be powered by a bespoke green energy system.

Dolphin-watching group Greyhope Bay are behind the project at Torry Battery and they were granted a five-year lease for the site last month.

They are aiming to create an environmentally-friendly heritage and science centre in the area, which will give residents and visitors alike the chance to spot the impressive mammals feeding around the harbour.

The not-for-profit organisation hopes to create a temporary unit, which will house a coffee shop as well as a viewing platform to allow people to look out over the water while dolphins are in the area.

It is not connected to the main power network and the group have been working with an energy firm for a solution to that problem.

Greyhope Bay have commissioned JCE Energy to design a bespoke hybrid power system that uses a battery system that will be charged by solar panels during the day and topped up by a silent generator at night.

A wind turbine will be added eventually so it is running on 100% green energy.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of Greyhope Bay, said Torry Battery is a tricky area to establish a connection.

She said: “It is a difficult site because it is remote and old.

“We were always looking for a green solution and we are delighted with JCE Energy.

“They’ve been great to work with and they really understand the challenges of off-grid power.

“We have to consider our impact and energy use. This has been really educational for us.”

Jim Craig, from JCE Energy, said he was keen to be involved in the scheme and is backing it to be a success.

He said: “It is something I believe that is needed for the Torry area and something we felt had to be embraced.”

Greyhope Bay has been fundraising for the site and has already raised more than 80% of its goal, bringing in £139,000.

The rent for the site, which was designated as an ancient monument by Scottish ministers in 2000, was set at £1 per year.