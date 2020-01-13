Aberdeen dog owners reassured after mysterious pink powder identified

Animal lovers have been reassured after expressing concern about a mysterious pink powder spotted in Aberdeen.

Dog owners taking a new year stroll in Donside Village, Aberdeen, spotted the powder piled up next to gateposts in the area and sought to warn others of a potential danger – and find out what it is.

Jean Summers, 63, was out walking her labrador Jessie last week when she spotted the powder.

Mrs Summers said: “It caught my eye because it has a distinctive white-pink colour and didn’t look natural.

“You wonder if it could be something sinister like poison.

“I spoke to a few other people walking their dogs and they were a bit cautious about it too.

“It seems to be piled up at various points along the river and by lampposts.

“I kept my dog away from it just in case.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There have been other sightings of the powder on streets in Grandholm.

However, members of the Aberdeen Hash House Harriers have sought to reassure people the substance is harmless.

The club hosts fun runs – or hashes – at different locations around the city each Sunday and uses the powder to mark the course.

A spokesman for the club said: “In Aberdeen we generally use flour to mark the trail, but sometimes use chalk in built-up areas.

“Flour is very tenacious. When it gets wet it turns to paste – it does not wash away.”

The group’s website advises volunteers who mark the trails to “take the time to tell people – notably dog walkers – what you are doing.

“Many of them worry that it might be rat poison.

“Where possible, lay flour on trees or on stone surfaces, rather than on the ground.”

Mrs Summers said: “I am glad the group has told people what it is and that it is advising those people who are marking the courses to tell people what it is all about.

“Dog owners are generally very cautious when out and about because the worst thing that could happen is their dogs eating something that could make them unwell.”