Aberdeen dog owner hits out as seven-month-old puppy eats suspicious pills in park

A dog owner has hit out after claiming his pet ate suspicious pills which had been left in an Aberdeen park.

Sam Pitt, 28, was walking his seven-month-old labrador Baz in Westfield Park, Bridge of Don, when he noticed what he thought was a pile of pink sweets on the ground.

However, after inspecting them more closely after Baz began to eat them, he realised they resembled animal poison pills.

Sam, who lives on nearby Bodachra Place and works as a general manager at Six Degrees North, rushed his dog to Bridge Vets, where staff gave him medication to induce vomiting to prevent him becoming ill.

Thankfully Baz has suffered no ill-effects – but Sam blasted those who had left the pills in the park.

He said: “I was just walking Baz in the park near the sheltered housing complex and I saw a pile of pink pills on the ground.

“Initially I thought they were sweets.

“Baz went over and sniffed them and started to eat them. I picked one up and I saw they were little cylindrical pills which had been cut.

“They looked like animal poison pills I had seen before so I phoned the vet straight away.

“They had to make him sick to make sure he got them out of his system.

“I wasn’t particularly scared because I acted quickly and he only ate a couple of them at the most but I knew I had to get him to the vet straight away.”

Baz’s two trips to the vet cost a total of £145 – but Sam said it was a small price to pay to keep his dog safe.

He said it could have been a different story had a child picked up the pills, and warned parents and other pet owners to be wary.

He said: “The spot is right next to the school and the nursery so it’s not just animals which could be affected by this.

“It could be really dangerous if a child was to pick one up and put it in their mouth.

“It could really harm a child and it could lead to someone’s beloved pet being taken away.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn urged anyone with concerns about poisoning incidents to contact the animal charity helpline.

He said: “We’re glad the owner in this case was vigilant and took his dog straight to the vet.

“If dog and cat owners suspect their animal has ingested something poisonous, they should take them for treatment immediately.”

And Westfield Park chairwoman Jennie Miller said: “This is an obvious danger to dogs and children. I would urge all park users to be alert and report any sightings of poison pellets to the relevant authority.

“It’s very concerning that someone would do this. Braehead Nursery use that area and it doesn’t bear thinking about what would happen if a child got hold of something like that.”

A council spokesman confirmed the local authority had not been carrying out pest control activities in the area.