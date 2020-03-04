Aberdeen dog lucky to be alive after eating ‘highly-toxic’ painkillers

A mischievous north-east spaniel is lucky to be alive after eating a box of “highly toxic” painkillers.

Jack had to be rushed to a vet after sneaking into a cupboard and stealing anti-inflammatory tablets while his owner was at work.

When owner Mark Anderson, from Aberdeen, returned home he discovered his pet dog had swallowed the naproxen medication and might need urgent veterinary treatment.

It is a common medicine that can be bought without prescription to reduce inflammation and pain in humans, but is highly toxic to both dogs and cats.

Even eating one of the tablets could potentially have proved fatal or caused acute kidney failure and gastrointestinal ulcers.

Quick-thinking Mark rang Donview Vets in Inverurie to ask for advice before being advised to bring his much-loved pet to the practice.

The veterinary team induced vomiting and gave the dog liquid charcoal to absorb any toxic fluids in his stomach.

Jack, a one-year-old sprocker spaniel, was also kept under observation at the practice’s veterinary hospital and given intravenous fluids for 24 hours to prevent damage to his kidneys.

He was sent home with medications to protect his stomach from ulceration.

Donview Vets clinical director Charlie Carnochan said: “It’s common for us to see pets that have eaten medication, but we have never had a case where one tablet could be fatal.

“It was a happy outcome for Jack, but it could have been worse.

“He was home after 24 hours, but has been coming back to the practice for blood tests, which have shown that everything is fine.

“Jack’s owner was quick off the mark to speak to us about it so we were able to take advice from the Veterinary Poisons Information Service and act swiftly.”

Charlie added: “As well as naproxen, many people have ibuprofen in their homes, which is also highly toxic.

“The toxic effects of ibuprofen and naproxen in dogs and cats include kidney damage that can lead to kidney failure and severe stomach irritation that can progress to stomach ulcers.

“We always recommend that medication, including veterinary treatments, is kept out of reach of pets and that owners contact their vets at the earliest opportunity for advice and guidance.”

Mark, who has owned Jack since he was a puppy, found the ripped up naproxen box and chewed up tablets when he returned home from work at Aberdeen International Airport.

Mark said: “They were in a box under a unit in the kitchen, but Jack managed to get in and steal them. Being so young, he has a habit of chewing everything.

“I found fragments of the tablets on the floor and quickly Googled to check the dangers and then rang the vets.

“He knew he had done wrong and was in trouble as he was looking sorry for himself, although he wasn’t unwell.

“The team at Donview responded quickly to help him and whisked him away after we arrived at the practice.

“The tablets perhaps weren’t in the best place and we’ll be more vigilant now about what’s at ground level as Jack is so energetic and curious.”