Aberdeen dog left with serious neck injuries following attack which left owner in ‘great distress’

A dog owner in Aberdeen has been left in “great distress” after their beloved pooch was attacked.

A dark coloured Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on an Irish setter on the football pitches in Great Southern Road around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The dog has since undergone treatment after sustaining serious neck injuries from the attack.

Police have now issued an appeal to trace the owner of the bull terrier.

She is described as being between 20 and 30 years of age, with a heavy build, long dark hair and a tattoo of a clock on her left arm.

Inspector Gillian Donald said: “This incident has caused the owners of the red setter great distress.

“The dog has undergone treatment for a serious neck injury and is currently doing well.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information about the incident or the owner of the bull terrier to contact police.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 or crimestoppers.