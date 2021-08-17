Aberdeen doctor who prescribed medicine for herself under her married name is suspended

A doctor from Aberdeen has been suspended for three months after being caught prescribing medicine to herself using her married name.
Ainslie Patterson was caught by a health watchdog when the prescriptions were flagged as “unusual”.
She had believed that it was acceptable to self-prescribe medication even though clear guidelines state it is against best practice for medical professionals.
