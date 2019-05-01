Aberdeen doctor urges people to pay attention to symptoms of bowel cancer

An Aberdeen doctor is warning people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer.

Consultant gastroenterologist Dr Malcolm Smith, from BMI Albyn Hospital, is calling on people to stay alert because bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

The five signs include finding blood in the toilet after a poo, having to go the toilet more frequently, less frequently, or at different times to normal, losing weight, feeling tired and a lump or pain in the stomach.

Dr Smith: “Please seek attention if you have any of these symptoms.

“It is much better to get checked out early rather than delay any diagnosis.”