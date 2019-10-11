Aberdeen doctor to take part in World Porridge Making Championships this weekend

An Aberdeen doctor is to compete in the World Porridge Making Championships this weekend.

Dr Izhar Khan will join competitors from across the world in Carrbridge tomorrow.

He previously won the Golden Spurtle in 2014 and is hoping to regain the prize this time round.

Kidney disease specialist Dr Khan said he was inspired to enter the contest when he met a former winner of the international contest.

He has been making porridge for the last decade and is keen to repeat his success.

Dr Khan, who is a consultant nephrologist with NHS Grampian, said: “I’ve been making porridge almost daily for more than 10 years.

“In 2012 I met Neil Robertson at the Huntly Hairst. He showed me the tattoo that he got done in 2010 when he won the Golden Spurtle.

“I thought ‘I could do this’ and so I entered in 2013. In 2014 I won the Golden Spurtle and since then have been a finalist each time I’ve entered.

“My ambition is to regain the Golden Spurtle to prove I am indeed a good porridge maker.”

The title of World Porridge Making Champion is awarded to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge, using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

Competitors can use pinhead, course, medium or fine oatmeal.

Entries are judged for appearance, texture, colour and taste. Competitors may choose to soak their oatmeal in advance, but no prior cooking is allowed.

Contestants from 12 different countries are taking part.