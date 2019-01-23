Aberdeen doctor struck off after lying three times to bosses over paperwork

A doctor has been struck off after lying three times to a health board about paperwork.

Dr Annie Kirk Robertson worked at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and was asked by NHS Grampian to contact the General Medical Council (GMC) to get clarification over her role.

Dr Robertson sent NHS Grampian an email in February 2017 that she claimed was from the GMC – but she had in fact written it herself.

In August of that year, she twice told NHS Grampian that she had contacted the GMC about the issue and was waiting to hear back – but that was untrue.

A four-day Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing ended on Friday and concluded Dr Robertson had been dishonest, so she was struck off.

A hearing report said: “Dr Robertson has not offered any explanation for her conduct.

“There is no other satisfactory explanation which would explain Dr Robertson’s actions in falsely stating, repeatedly, over a period of time that she had communicated with the GMC.

“The tribunal has concluded Dr Robertson’s misconduct is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are aware of GMC proceedings relating to a former employee. It is not our practice to discuss individual cases.”

A doctor who was suspended in January 2018 must wait until March to discover if he can go back onto the register.

Dr Niall Craig, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon for NHS Grampian in Aberdeen, was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in February 2017 of two counts of assault to injury and three counts of assault to injury against a child.

The charges did not relate to his workplace.

When MPTS became aware of the case, it suspended him in January 2018 for a year.

An MPTS spokeswoman said a review hearing on January 16 was adjourned until March 15.

Neither Dr Robertson or Dr Craig could be reached for comment.