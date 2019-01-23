Aberdeen doctor struck off after lying three times to bosses over paperwork

A doctor has been struck off after lying three times to a health board about paperwork.

Dr Annie Kirk Robertson worked at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and was asked by NHS Grampian to contact the General Medical Council (GMC) to get clarification over her role.

Dr Robertson sent NHS Grampian an email in February 2017 that she claimed was from the GMC – but she had in fact written it herself.

In August of that year, she twice told NHS Grampian that she had contacted the GMC about the issue and was waiting to hear back – but that was untrue.

A four-day Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing ended on Friday and concluded Dr Robertson had been dishonest, so she was struck off.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A hearing report said: “Dr Robertson has not offered any explanation for her conduct.

“There is no other satisfactory explanation which would explain Dr Robertson’s actions in falsely stating, repeatedly, over a period of time that she had communicated with the GMC.

“The tribunal has concluded Dr Robertson’s misconduct is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are aware of GMC proceedings relating to a former employee. It is not our practice to discuss individual cases.”

Dr Robertson could not be reached for comment.