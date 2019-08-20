Aberdeen doctor cleared after £20,000 swindle allegation

A doctor accused of swindling her employer out of more than £20,000 has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Dr Victoria Waugh was working at Innocent Aesthetics on Great Western Road, Aberdeen, when she received a payment of £21,858 from the firm between February 1 and April 30 2016.

The company raised the matter with the General Medical Council (GMC) and a Medical Practioners’ Tribunal Service hearing has ended.

It concluded that, while all sides admitted Dr Waugh received the payment and was not entitled to it, Dr Waugh denied making the payment to herself or being dishonest and there was not sufficient evidence to the contrary.

Previously the MPTS suspended Dr Waugh from working as a GP for a year in 2012, after she received £5,600 in payments she was not entitled to from NHS Grampian in 2009 while working as a GP at Elmbank Medical Practice near ARI.

An MPTS report on the latest hearing said: “The tribunal took into account the 2012 determination against Dr Waugh, which found her to be dishonest.

“The tribunal viewed this as helpful to the GMC’s case (against Dr Waugh) but not sufficient evidence of knowledge or dishonesty to establish a case to answer.”

The report said the issue arose when Innocent Aesthetics owner Jan Leiper contacted the GMC.

Both sides agreed the payment could have only been made by either Dr Waugh or Ms Leiper, but the tribunal decided there was not sufficient evidence it was made by Dr Waugh.

The report detailed an email Dr Waugh wrote to the company when the payment came to light.

In the email, Dr Waugh wrote: “What an absolute mess this is. I’m afraid I don’t have a spare £23,000.”

In reaching its decision, MPTS said in the report: “The tribunal determined the GMC had not adduced sufficient evidence to prove Dr Waugh made the payments and that her actions were dishonest in that she knew she was not entitled to the payments.”

Ms Leiper said: “This is an extremely disappointing outcome after a very long and drawn out process.

“It’s my intention to put this painful and costly exercise behind me and to continue to build my business successfully as we have done over the past 15 years.”

The Evening Express could not reach Dr Waugh for a response.