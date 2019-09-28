Aberdeen doctor banned from practicing after falsely claiming money for work he didn’t do

An Aberdeen doctor who dishonestly claimed money for work he never did has been banned from practicing for a year.

Dr Pandeshwar Gururaj, who works as a consultant at NHS Grampian, was found to have added his name to 23 documents over a period of more than two years.

On two occasions, money he earned as a result came directly from patients paying for their own treatment.

A tribunal found his conduct was “dishonest and amounted to theft”.

It concluded his fitness to practise was impaired “by reason of misconduct” and that by “failing to be honest and trustworthy” he had breached “a fundamental tenet” of the medical profession.

Dr Gururaj was employed by NHS Grampian in 2005 and also began private practice at Albyn Hospital in 2016.

This week the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) met to hear evidence about allegations made against the doctor.

His behaviour was reported by a senior health practitioner at Albyn.

By June 2018, in an e-mail to the GMC, he wrote: “Yes, the allegation is true.

“I have apologised and offered to pay back the sum owed to Albyn Hospital.”

In banning Dr Gururaj for 12 months, the MPTS said: “The tribunal considered that the maximum period of suspension would send a clear signal to Dr Gururaj, the profession and public about what is regarded as behaviour unbefitting a registered doctor, and would serve to promote and maintain public confidence in the medical profession and promote and maintain proper professional standards and conduct for members of the profession.”