Aberdeen doctor admits failure to disclose ‘adverse incident’ at children’s hospital

A doctor has admitted failing to tell colleagues about an incident at a children’s hospital.

Dr Vasudevan Raju was working at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital when he was involved in an “adverse incident”. No details of the incident have been released.

He was required to notify his educational supervisor about the incident but did not do so between February and April 2017.

On March 31 of that year, Dr Raju filled out an appraisal form which asked if he had been subject of a formal complaint or critical incident report.

He had – but answered “no” on the form.

The issue came to light after Dr Raju left his job at the hospital and took up a post at Wishaw General Hospital where he was involved in another incident.

It was reported to the General Medical Council, prompting a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing which is taking place this week.

A new MPTS report details the allegations Dr Raju has admitted, including that he gave incorrect medical advice to a Wishaw General Hospital colleague relating to the treatment of children.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

But several allegations related to Dr Raju’s conduct at Wishaw Hospital are still to be heard and the tribunal is still to establish if the allegations he has admitted amount to dishonesty or misconduct.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the proceedings scheduled to take place. This person no longer works for NHS Grampian.”

The hearing, taking place in Manchester, is to end on August 30.

Dr Raju could not be reached for comment.