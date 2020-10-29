Aberdeen Dobbies unveils revamped foodhall with Sainsbury’s products now on sale

One of Aberdeen’s most popular garden centres has opened its new-look foodhall, with products from Sainsbury’s now on sale.

The partnership between Dobbies, on the city’s Lang Stracht and the supermarket chain means around 3,000 products are now available across the store.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “It is fantastic to see our new look foodhall open in Aberdeen, with a diverse range of Sainsbury’s products now available for customers.

“This new food and grocery offer complement our garden centre ranges, providing convenience and a wide product selection for our customers.

“A big thank you to everyone who has worked hard to bring this partnership to fruition. We hope customers enjoy our new look foodhall at the Aberdeen store.”