Aberdeen DJs team up to launch electronic music school

Two DJs have joined forces to launch an electronic music school in the city.

Aberdeen DJ Academy will give budding musicians of all ages the chance to learn how to DJ, produce electronic music, build a social media presence, and market their music.

The idea was the brainchild of James Campbell and Ronnie Pacitti, who each boast more than 15 years’ experience in the industry.

The pair have played across the world in Ibiza, Thailand, UAE, the Maldives, and the UK, and have rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s biggest DJs including Camelphat, Patrick Topping, Hot Since 82, Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Danny Howard, and Duke Dumont.

Now they are encouraging people to take their first steps into the world of electronic music at a studio space on Market Street.

James Campbell, from Cove, said: “The north-east is lacking any sort of electronic music tuition courses which offer an open door into learning to DJ and produce dance music.

“I have been asked quite a lot over the years to teach people, and how I got started in the industry. I actually had to teach myself because nobody wanted to teach me.

“I like the idea of helping people and we aim to use our experience to fill that gap in the market.”

Lessons will be one-to-one and will be tailored to suit each student’s personal objectives.

The academy’s DJ programme consists of five phases which will aim to develop the students’ skill level to a professional standard.

It is hoped successful graduates will gain opportunities to DJ in the city’s top bars and nightclubs once they reopen.

James said time off work gave him the chance to seriously consider starting the business.

The 31-year-old added: “The coronavirus pandemic gave me the time to seriously think about setting something like this up.

“I usually live abroad in Ibiza every summer and I always said that when I came back to Aberdeen and settled down I would like to set up a music school.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise because it gave me the time to start it and realise that the opportunity was now rather than five or 10 years down the line.

“The time I’ve had off from DJ’ing has given me the chance to design the website and make sure it is actually a viable option.”

Long-term, James and Ronnie hope to put on workshops in north-east schools and youth clubs to encourage learning the art of DJing and electronic music production.

To find out more, or to sign up, visit www.aberdeendjacademy.com