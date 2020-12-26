Aberdeen DJs making waves through popular electronic music school

Two Aberdeen DJs are making waves through a popular electronic music school.

Aberdeen DJ Academy, which was launched in October, gives budding musicians of all ages the chance to learn how to DJ, produce electronic music, build a social media presence, and market their music.

The idea was the brainchild of James Campbell and Ronnie Pacitti, who each boast more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

The pair have played across the world in Ibiza, Thailand, UAE, the Maldives, and the UK, and have rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s biggest DJs including Camelphat, Patrick Topping, Hot Since 82, Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Danny Howard, and Duke Dumont.

They started operating an electronic music school out of a studio space at Deemouth Business Centre and say demand for tuition has been high.

© DJ Academy

James said: “It’s been absolutely flat out. We’ve had a real mixture of people, from the ages of eight up to around 50.

“There are people who want to do DJ’ing as a career and there are those who want to do it as a hobby and are interested in learning something different.

“We’re doing around 15 lessons a week. We’re running it in the evenings, one full day during the week and on a Saturday afternoon.

“We break it down so students can understand the science behind why the music is designed in a certain way so the DJs can mix it.

“People’s minds are blown by it. The students have come on leaps and bounds in the space of a few weeks.”

It is hoped successful graduates will gain opportunities to DJ in the city’s top bars and nightclubs once they reopen.

However, there is still uncertainty as to when Government guidance will allow it.

© DJ Academy

James added: “Some of our students are getting really good and it’s a shame because they want to start doing gigs, but we don’t know the answers.

“Until the vaccine has been rolled out to the people most at risk, I don’t think music will be allowed in bars.

“Doing DJ Academy has helped keep my spirits up during this time because I’m still able to be involved in music, I’ve just not been able to DJ myself.”

Long-term, James and Ronnie hope to put on workshops in north-east schools and youth clubs to encourage learning the art of DJing and electronic music production.

James added: “We’re hoping to do a partnership with Noise Academy in England where we go around schools in Scotland and offer workshops.”