Aberdeen dispersal zone yet to be enforced

A new dispersal order to ban rowdy youngsters from the city centre for 24 hours has yet to be enforced.

The zone allows officers to order groups of two or more to leave the area if they are causing trouble – and prosecute them if they return.

Speaking to members of Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee yesterday, Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said groups of youths from “across the north-east” were converging on the city centre during February and March.

He said: “The activity was generally social but occasionally spilled into antisocial behaviour, vandalism and violence.

“Groups varied in size from 12 to just short of 50.

“It was focused around Union Terrace Gardens, the top of St Nicholas Centre and Union Square.”

Ch Insp Mackay added that they needed to stop the growth of groups but this proved complex because they were made up of children, teenagers and young adults, and a dispersal order was introduced.

But it has yet to be enforced, with a drop in antisocial behaviour occuring in recent weeks.

At the height of the problems, between March 16 and April 14, there was a total of 82 youth-related crimes reported – an increase of 47 on the same period last year.

The dispersal zone will last for three months, with a view to extending it if it is successful.

Ch Insp Mackay said: “So far the order has not been used and no groups or individuals have been displaced from the city centre.

“The intention was not to use this regularly but as and when required.

“As we all know the weather hasn’t been particularly good and we have seen a drop in antisocial behaviour.

“I’ll be content if after three months we haven’t had to use the order.”

Police Scotland will continue to monitor the issue and will report back to members of the committee when they meet in October.