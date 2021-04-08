Aberdeen Disney customers face a 260-mile round trip to spend gift cards or vouchers

Following the announcement that Aberdeen’s Disney store would not be reopening, customers have been told they cannot spend their vouchers or gift cards online.

It now means that residents in the north-east face a 260-mile round trip to the next nearest store in either Glasgow or Livingston.

Disney customer services confirmed today that they “don’t have a facility for Gift Cards or vouchers to be redeemed online”.

They also said that “this can only be done in store” and that they are non-returnable.

For those wishing to spend their vouchers, it means a 262-mile round trip, or four hours and 50 minutes in a car to Livingston, West Lothian.

The next closest store at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow entails travelling a 296-mile round trip, or five and a half hours in car.

Adam French, Which? consumer rights expert said: “It isn’t reasonable for Disney to expect customers of its former store in Aberdeen to make a round trip of more than 250 miles just to spend gift cards or vouchers.

“Customers should be shown some flexibility and allowed to spend gift cards and vouchers online, especially during the pandemic when many people may still feel uncomfortable shopping in-store or travelling long distances.”

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the much loved Disney store in city’s Bon Accord centre was to remain closed after lockdown.

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord centre manager, said on Tuesday: “Retail is a challenging environment, even more so following periods of lockdown.

“It is always unfortunate to see stores close their doors and we would like to wish staff all the best for the future.”

Last year the store closed six-days ahead of the official national lockdown on 23 March.

A note on the window stated: “To ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, Disney Stores across the UK have been temporarily closed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our products will contnue to be available on the website .

“For more information, please continue to follow us on our social channels or contact Guest Service Centre at the toll-free number 0800 014 9648 from 09:00 to 21:00 7 days a week.”

It follows the closure of the Edinburgh store last year, however, the Disney stores in Livingston and Glasgow are understood to be reopening on 26 April.