Aberdeen disability tennis project scoops national award

A north-east organisation which supports people living with disabilities through tennis has won a national award.

Chrysalis Tennis has been rewarded for helping people with Down’s Syndrome access the sport.

The project was handed the Disability Award at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2021.

Mark Reith, the organisation’s founder, decided last year to offer mentoring to parents of some of the children who already attend the sessions, meaning the youngsters were able to continue playing through lockdown.

Mr Reith now wants to increase the number of adult and junior sessions on offer and plans to expand the programme beyond the north-east.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The Tennis Scotland Awards provide the opportune platform to celebrate the hard work and commitment which was the driving force behind our sport’s progression in 2020, in face of the challenges posed by lockdown.

“We were privileged to witness such an outstanding standard of nominations and we are extremely proud of the contributions of the winners and nominees, alongside each individual who played a role in providing a safe and welcoming environment to play our sport last year.

“Following the barriers we faced, it feels more important than ever to acknowledge the drive and passion within our community which resulted in the continued growth of tennis in Scotland.”

Awards have been handed out across 13 categories to winners from all over Scotland.

The prizes will be presented to the winners at a later date.