Aberdeen disability charity awarded £24,309 for project

An Aberdeen disability charity has been awarded almost £25,000 for a two-year project.

Aberdeen Action on Disability was granted £24,309 by the People’s Health Trust to resource and strengthen some of the informal socialising that has begun among the adults using its services in the Granite City.

The charity provides person-centred support to people with multiple health problems, and their care includes providing information, assistance and advocacy for a range of issues such as disability rights, social security and housing.

All of their volunteers and workers have personal experience of disability or working with people with disability and understand people’s conditions can vary from day to day.

They aim to get participants to engage in all aspects of the project, and to give them the freedom to take part in activities of their own choosing.

Andrea Winters, project co-ordinator, said: “We at Aberdeen Action on Disability are delighted to have received this funding from the People’s Health Trust.

“We believe that this will make a real long-term difference to the health and wellbeing of people with physical disabilities in Aberdeen.

“The project is helping to address social isolation by bringing together people who share similar challenges, in a relaxed and safe environment.

“This chance to share ideas and participate in activities of their own choice will help people to be empowered and to grow in confidence.

“They may even discover skills and interests they never knew they had.”