Aberdeen digital hub’s CCTV plans approved

Plans to install CCTV at a new £1.5 million digital hub being created in the city centre have been approved.

Private sector body Opportunity North East (ONE) had submitted the proposals to the local authority for the site at Schoolhill.

ONE is currently in the process of refurbishing the former Robert Gordon University administration building.

Chaired by oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, the new ONE Digital and Entrepreneurship Hub will help support digital tech companies across the region.

ONE had applied for both listed building consent and planning permission to install the CCTV, which will provide 360 degree views of the surrounding area.

Aberdeen City Council has given the group planning approval, but has yet to make a decision regarding the listed building consent.

The category A-listed building, which dates back to 1885, was historically home to Gray’s School of Art.

In a decision notice on the plans, it said: “The proposed CCTV camera would be of an appropriate size and design and would be sited in a discreet location.

“Subject to a condition requiring the confirmation of an appropriate colour for the casing and wall bracket, it is considered that the apparatus and means of fixing would sufficiently preserve the special character of the listed building and the character and the appearance of the conservation area.”

A spokeswoman for ONE said: “The £1.5m refurbishment remains on the programme for handover in May. The current CCTV approval forms part of the project works.”

The 20,000-sqft centre will provide the base for the recently formed ONE CodeBase partnership between ONE D&E and digital tech incubator CodeBase.

Meanwhile, drivers have been banned from parking outside the administration building on the Schoolhill site while work is carried out.

The order, which bans drivers from parking between 6am and 6pm, will be in place until May 18.