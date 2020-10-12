Aberdeen dietician to retire after more than 40 years of service in the NHS

An Aberdeen dietician is to retire after more than 40 years of service in the NHS.

Lead paediatric dietitian at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Kathleen Ross, will retire on October 23 after 42 years at the infirmary.

She studied for a BSc in nutrition and dietetics from Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology (RGIT), now RGU, before arriving at RACH.

She said her time at the hospital had ‘flown by’.

Kathleen added: “I was always interested in food and nutrition so it made sense for me to do dietetics.

“I worked for a few months in community dietetics in Aberdeen before coming to RACH where I covered maternity leave. One thing led to another and I’ve been there 42 years, it has flown by.

“When I started I was doing it single-handedly, now I have a department of 10.

“It’s such a lovely place to work and the families and children are what make it.

“I’ve been so lucky with the staff I have, we’ve always had great staff and I’ve only ever had one person leave in my entire career.

“We’re a bit like a family, you celebrate the sad and happy life events that everybody goes through.”

Kathleen said she has seen many changes in the NHS, including new dietetic-led services.

She said: “There have been a lot of changes over the past 40 years, but nowadays a lot more treatments are offered to children.

“Children who wouldn’t have survived in the past can now survive well into adult life.

“We now have around 130 children who are tube-fed at home, usually into their stomach. 40-odd years ago we just didn’t do that.

“We’ve got new treatments where dietitians take the lead. We have ketogenic therapy for epilepsy, which traditionally doctors would have lead and dietitians help.

“When I first started hardly any children left Aberdeen and went to other hospitals for treatment, but now there is much more of that too.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, staff working under Kathleen have had to adapt to online services.

She added: “Covid-19 doesn’t really affect children, but it’s very much affected how we deliver services.

“Apart from inpatients, we don’t do face-to-face services anymore. Outpatient services are all done remotely using Near Me.

“A lot of it is positive, but maybe not right for everyone. You miss out on the holistic side of caring and being able to support people emotionally.

“If you are sitting next to someone you can see that they are upset. You have to work harder when everything is online to get that personal touch.”

While Kathleen will officially retire at the end of the month, her plans have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

She said: “All the things you would usually do in retirement, such as going on holiday and visiting friends, have been put on hold because of Covid-19.

“I will just have to put everything on hold for six months and see where we are then.”