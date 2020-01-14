Aberdeen developer pledges £3 million for new link road to move traffic away from ‘extremely dangerous’ rat run

An Aberdeen developer has pledged to spend more than £3 million on a new link road which he claims will help ease traffic problems in an Aberdeen community.

Charles Ferrari and David Suttie, of the Cults Property Group, have applied for planning permission to build the residential-led retirement village on land at Inchgarth Road, Aberdeen.

A new link road would be required as part of the plans, linking Inchgarth Road and North Deeside Road, which Mr Ferrari has revealed would cost “in excess of £3m”.

Speaking during a pre-determination hearing at the city’s Town House yesterday, Mr Ferrari claimed the new road would help divert traffic away from roads, including Pitfodels Station Road and Westerton Road, which are “extremely dangerous” due to the volume of traffic.

He added: “The proposal will encourage traffic to use the new link road so the existing sub-standard roads can be used for their original purpose rather than rat runs.”

Mr Ferrari also revealed that work could begin on the development by early next year, with an expected overall completion date of 2026.

The plans show around 95 homes would be built, including 25% affordable properties, as well as a 50-bed care home and 500sq m of retail and community use space.

A total of 301 representations were submitted in relation to the proposals, with 278 in support and 22 objecting to the plans.

Around a dozen residents attended yesterday’s public hearing with a majority appearing to favour the impacts a new road could have.

Colin Morsley, pictured inset, planning officer at Cults and Bieldside Community Council, said: “There’s an opportunity for Aberdeen City Council to significantly improve traffic flow around Cults.”

Councillors are due to make a decision on the application on February 24.